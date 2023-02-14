Keith Tanner.

Keith Tanner, 67, was last seen walking on Philip Drive, Amble at around 9.20am on Monday but has not returned home, or made contact with family since.

This is out of character for Keith and officers and his family are growing increasingly worried concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches are ongoing and police are now asking for anyone who might have seen Keith to get in touch.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10in tall, medium build and with short shaven grey hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, black joggers and a black winter style jacket with a black woolly hat.