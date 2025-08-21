Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal collision in North Tyneside.

Shortly after 4.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 20), the force received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Hadrian Road, near to Davy Bank, in Wallsend.

It was reported that a black Suzuki GSR motorcycle had been travelling eastbound on the A187 when it collided with a white Ford Kuga car.

Emergency services attended and, despite the efforts of medical staff, the motorcycle rider – a man in his 30s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Road Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed what took place to come forward and speak with them.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly died in this tragic incident.

“We will continue to offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sgt Ferguson added: “We are now appealing for any information and, in particular, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles involved to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Skoda Octavia car with the registration ending in YEF, who we believe will have witnessed the collision.

“If this was you, or you were in the area around the time of this collision, please come forward and speak with us.

“Any information you are able to provide could prove crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the force’s website.

Those who are unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250820-0779.