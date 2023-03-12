A large number of floral tributes have been left at the scene of the accident.

The crash happened shortly after 12.40am today (Sunday), on the A196 near Coopies Way.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver and his passenger – aged 17 and 16 – could not be saved.

Many of the boys’ friends visited the scene today, to console each other and leave floral tributes in memory of the young men.

The accident happened on the A196, close to Coopies Way and the Bristol Street Motors garage.

Both sets of families are currently being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is underway to try and determine how the accident happened.

Police are also appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident involving two young men who had their whole lives ahead of them.

“Our thoughts go out to both the young men’s families and close ones as they attempt to come to terms with today’s devastating news.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the accident on the A196 to contact them.

“We will support them in every way we can and ask that the family’s privacy is respected.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we’re asking for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have some information or dashcam footage that could help our enquiries.”