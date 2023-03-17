Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed in accident in Alnwick
Police have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road accident on the B6341 in Alnwick.
Shortly before 2pm today (Friday), police received a report that a man on a motorbike had been involved in a collision.
Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly passed away at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.
A section of the road has been closed to traffic to allow for investigations to take place.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the accident to contact them. Anyone with information regarding the collision should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or call 101, quoting NP-20230317-0565.