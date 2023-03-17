The accident happened at around 2pm on Friday, and police have appealed for witnesses.

Shortly before 2pm today (Friday), police received a report that a man on a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly passed away at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

A section of the road has been closed to traffic to allow for investigations to take place.