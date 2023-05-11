Around 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday), Northumbria Police received a report that two vehicles, a black Land Rover and a blue Mazda, had been involved in a collision on the A69, near Haydon Bridge.

Officers and emergency services attended but sadly, a 62-year-old man died at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

A second man, aged 68, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation was launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing.

The road was closed eastbound from Greenhead B6318 and westbound from Acomb A6079 with diversions in place.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident which has resulted in one man sadly losing his life. Our thoughts are with his loved ones while they come to terms with what has happened.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are determined to establish exactly what happened in the moments before the collision.

“We know this happened on a busy stretch of the A69 and we would like to hear from any motorists who were passing through and think they have information about what happened, or any dashcam they would like to submit.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small could really assist with our enquiries.”