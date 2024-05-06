Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Shortly before 6.40pm, Northumbria Police was alerted to a one-vehicle collision involving a grey BMW X5 M Competition on the B6320 Ward Lane in Wark.

It is believed that the car had been travelling in a westerly direction between Nunwick and Ladyhill when, for reasons yet to be established, it has come off the road and overturned.

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver – a man in his 40s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in her 40s was taken to hospital for treatment, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Part of the road was closed for several hours but it has since been re-opened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage or CCTV, is asked to get in touch with the force using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20240505-0901.

In addition, shortly after 11.35pm, Northumbria Police was alerted to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on the A69 at Haltwhistle, between the junction with the B6322 and Melkridge.

It was reported that a grey Audi A1 and a white Ford transit van had been travelling westbound on the road when, for reasons yet to be established, they have struck a male pedestrian on the road.

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian – a man in his 50s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the road was closed for several hours between the B6322 and Melkridge junctions, but it has since been re-opened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.