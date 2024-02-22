Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee McDowell, 35, was last seen at shortly after midnight in the early hours of Friday, February 9, in the Hathery Lane area of Bebside in Blyth.

However, he has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Lee is described as a white male, 6’1” tall, of slim build with long mousey brown hair and a long beard.

Anyone with information on Lee McDowell should call 101.

He is known to often wear waterproof trousers, a waterproof jacket and often carries a large rucksack.

He is also known to frequent the Asda store on Cowpen Road in Blyth and the area around it.