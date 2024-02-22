Police appeal for help to find missing Blyth man
Lee McDowell, 35, was last seen at shortly after midnight in the early hours of Friday, February 9, in the Hathery Lane area of Bebside in Blyth.
However, he has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Lee is described as a white male, 6’1” tall, of slim build with long mousey brown hair and a long beard.
He is known to often wear waterproof trousers, a waterproof jacket and often carries a large rucksack.
He is also known to frequent the Asda store on Cowpen Road in Blyth and the area around it.
Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts should contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting log number NP-20240216-0735. In an emergency, always dial 999.