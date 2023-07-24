Andrew Matthews, 64, was last seen in the Askew Crescent area of Tweedmouth in Berwick on Tuesday, July 18.

However, he has not been heard from since – and both his family and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as a white male of large build, around 6’1” tall, with short grey hair and a stubbly beard.

Andrew Matthews.

He has a prominent tattoo of Jesus on the cross across his chest and a devil tattoo on his back.

He was last seen wearing black walking trousers with a t-shirt, a black knitted jumper and brown walking boots.

It is believed that Andrew could have been travelling towards the Dunbar or Edinburgh areas of Scotland in a grey Vauxhall Insignia, vehicle registration ending in ENH.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Andrew since he was reported missing, and are now appealing to the public for their help.