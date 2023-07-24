News you can trust since 1854
Police appeal for help to find missing Berwick man

Police officers searching for a missing Northumberland man are appealing to the public for information.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

Andrew Matthews, 64, was last seen in the Askew Crescent area of Tweedmouth in Berwick on Tuesday, July 18.

However, he has not been heard from since – and both his family and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as a white male of large build, around 6’1” tall, with short grey hair and a stubbly beard.

Andrew Matthews.
Andrew Matthews.
He has a prominent tattoo of Jesus on the cross across his chest and a devil tattoo on his back.

He was last seen wearing black walking trousers with a t-shirt, a black knitted jumper and brown walking boots.

It is believed that Andrew could have been travelling towards the Dunbar or Edinburgh areas of Scotland in a grey Vauxhall Insignia, vehicle registration ending in ENH.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Andrew since he was reported missing, and are now appealing to the public for their help.

Andrew, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: M008287/23. In an emergency, always dial 999.

