Police appeal for help in tracing Northumberland woman
Concern is growing for a missing Northumberland woman.
Jennifer Day, 39, was last seen in the vicinity of the RVI, heading towards the city centre in Newcastle at around 2.50pm yesterday (Saturday).
Police are growing increasingly concerned for Jennifer’s welfare, and it is imperative that she be found soon.
Jennifer has links to many parts of the North East, and officers are currently carrying out searches in the Rising Sun Country Park, Seghill and Cramlington areas. Jennifer loves the outdoors and often camps out.
She is white, 5ft, of slim build and has long brown hair – not blonde, as is pictured.
She was last seen wearing grey coloured trousers and a black hooded jacket.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20220409-0708.