Police appeal after two-car collision on the A1 in Northumberland

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision on the A1 in the Morpeth area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
The force said that a woman was driving a dark grey Range Rover southbound at about 10.50am on Tuesday, November 21 when, for reasons yet to be established, her vehicle was struck to the nearside by a white or cream mid-sized Toyota.

This caused the Range Rover to lose control and collide with the central reservation. The Toyota then left the A1 at the St Leonard’s Lane exit slip road into Morpeth.

The woman, aged 39, was left trapped inside her Range Rover – with the vehicle pinned against the crash barrier until emergency services arrived at the scene and were able to free her.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.Latest news from Northumbria Police.
Thankfully, she sustained only minor injuries in the incident.

Officers from Northumbria Police investigating the collision are today (Monday) appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who were passing the area at the time and have dashcam footage that could assist their inquiries.

Witnesses should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website – go to www.northumbria.police.uk then click on ‘Report It’ and scroll down to the relevant option – or call 101, quoting log number NP-20231121-0277.

Alternatively, they can email [email protected]

