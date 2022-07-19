Police appeal after collision between a car and a motorcycle in Northumberland

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Shortly after 3.45pm yesterday (Monday), Northumbria Police and other emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle on Berwick Hill Road.

This led to the road that connects Ponteland and Blagdon being closed between Ponteland and Horton Grange.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is a serious collision and we are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision, and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened.

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage, or saw what happened, we’d ask you to get in touch with us as soon as you can.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our investigation.”