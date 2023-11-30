Officers investigating a fatal collision in Northumberland that happened today (Thursday) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Just after 9am this morning, Northumbria Police received a report of a six-vehicle collision on the A69 near the roundabout with the A68 in Styford, near Corbridge.

A red Toyota Yaris is believed to have been stationary in a layby on the eastbound carriageway when – for reasons yet to be established – a red BMW 420D has collided with the vehicle.

Emergency services attended and the female passenger of the Toyota, aged 81, had suffered life-threatening injuries and sadly died at scene.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by officers.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours, however the westbound carriageway re-opened just after 3.30pm. The eastbound carriageway remains closed at this time.

An investigation was launched by the force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

They have already spoken with a number of witnesses, however they are now asking anyone else yet to come forward to get in touch by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20231130-0204.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a woman losing her life.

“An investigation has been launched and we are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have seen what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which shows the area of this collision.