Poignant royal letter for Northumberland school
A school in Northumberland received what turned out to be a very poignant letter on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.
The letter arrived at Swarland Primary School last Friday, September 9, the day after the Queen died. As part of its activities to mark her Platinum Jubilee, pupils from Reception to Year 6 wrote to her to thank her for the work and commitment she had shown to our country and shared parts of her life on the throne that they found interesting.
Thanking the children for their correspondence, the letter – signed by one of her ladies-in-waiting – is on Balmoral headed notepaper and dated September 6, 2022.
Headteacher Louise Fletcher said: “I was absolutely delighted that the children of our school received a response on behalf of the Queen. It was so kind and considerate of Queen Elizabeth II to ensure the children’s letters and cards were valued.
“The date of correspondence, September 6, is even more poignant given what has happened.”