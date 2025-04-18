Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A poignant naming and dedication ceremony has been held for Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI’s new D class lifeboat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was named after Glenis Joan Felstead, who was a passionate supporter of the charity.

One of her final wishes was that her husband, Trevor Felstead, ensured that the RNLI received a contribution in recognition of its life-saving work. This generosity has funded the new lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was officially named D-900 Glenis Joan Felstead by Trevor at Berwick RNLI in a ceremony that took place in glorious sunshine. The proceedings were opened by Kevin Knox, RNLI volunteer lifeboat operations manager.

Trevor Felstead with the RNLI crew at Berwick. Picture by RNLI/Clare Hopps.

Glenis grew up in a village called Edwinstowe in North Nottinghamshire, but Berwick was close to her heart.

Trevor said: “We spent lots of years touring in our caravan, both home in the UK and abroad, but Glenis’ favourite area was the North.

“We would leave home and make our first stop at Berwick-Upon Tweed, 250 miles away. Glenis loved it for the scenery and was fascinated by the bridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today (April 12) was a special and poignant day. I know that Glenis would have been very moved by the ceremony, as was I.

Trevor Felstead names the new lifeboat. Picture by RNLI/Clare Hopps.

“It would have meant so much to her to know that her final wishes had been honoured. When the volunteer crew go out on the new lifeboat, they will have the loving spirit of Glenis with them.”

The ceremony also included Fiona Fell, deputy chair of the RNLI, accepting the lifeboat on behalf of the charity and handing it into the care of Berwick-upon-Tweed Lifeboat Station – with Kevin then accepting the lifeboat on behalf of the station – and a service of dedication for the lifeboat led by Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills, Vicar of Holy Island and Area Dean of Norham.

After the ceremony, D-900 Glenis Joan Felstead was launched and demonstrated her capabilities at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin said: “Today was a very special day for Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI and we can’t express enough gratitude for our new lifeboat.

“We were delighted to welcome Trevor Felstead and his friends and family to our station. We hope they will visit again very soon and they will always be assured of a warm welcome.”