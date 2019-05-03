Poignant ceremony to remember airmen killed in war

More than 200 people, including many from overseas, attended a ceremony to honour the airmen who died in the skies over Northumberland during the Second World War.

The Newcastle and Gateshead branch of the RAF Association held its annual Commonwealth and Allied Airmen’s Remembrance Ceremony at Chevington Cemetery on Sunday.

A guard of honour was provided by RAF Boulmer and officers from the air forces of Australia, Canada and New Zealand were in attendance, together with representatives of Czechoslovakia and Poland. The first of many wreaths was laid by Group Captain Cowieson, of RAF Boulmer. Poppy crosses were laid on the graves of each individual airman by members of Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron and cadets of 1801 (Alnwick) Squadron, ATC. Also present were MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan and representatives of Northumberland County Council, East Chevington Parish Council and ex-service organisations. The Rev Dr Sue Reilly led the prayers and music was provided by the Backworth Colliery Band.