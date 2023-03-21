The pirates, led by their valiant captain, Edward Teach, raise £2,620 for Berwick and District Cancer Support Group in 2022 thanks to several fundraising events.

These included sponsored walks, a sing-along on Holy Island with the Auckland Shanty Singers, a very special ‘Pirate Punk Party’ and the Pirates’ infamous and teasingly tricky ‘rum bottle roll’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick Cancer Cars press officer Roger Peaple said: “The Plundering Pirates of the North East constantly show such incredible generosity toward our charity.

Plundering Pirates of the North East with Berwick Cancer Cars on Holy Island. Picture: Nicola Warren

"Everything they do is done with so much flamboyant fun and bravado. You can’t miss them in their amazing costumes!”

Berwick Cancer Cars, which recently moved into the former St John Ambulance building on Tweed Street, provides free transport to those with a cancer diagnosis for their cancer related appointments to all regional hospitals in the North East and for specialist cancer treatment further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 their team of volunteers assisted on average 50 individual clients each month, and with a total of 1,115 hospital runs their drivers covered a distance of over 130,000 miles.

Berwick Cancer Cars volunteers recently met with the Plundering Pirates on Holy Island for a special picture presentation for the charity to thank them.