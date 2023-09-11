News you can trust since 1854
Plenty to see and enjoy for this year's Berwick Heritage Open Days

Linda Bankier and the Berwick Heritage Open Days volunteers are set to deliver another packed programme for 2023.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
One of the 2022 exhibitions in the Town Hall that is happening again this year. Picture by Paul Harris.One of the 2022 exhibitions in the Town Hall that is happening again this year. Picture by Paul Harris.
Following several years of disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, the team are hoping for their most successful year ever – with more than 75 events in total, many taking place on Friday (September 15) and this coming weekend.

Watch out as the town is transformed by the signature pink and white bunting and banners, and both residents and visitors can also look out for well-known mascot Bari Bear.

With a range of free to explore events including open sites, guided walks, talks, children’s activities and online videos and quizzes, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

'The Geology, Industrial Archaeology and Flora and Fauna of Cocklawburn Beach' walk took place on Friday (September 8). Picture by Julie Riley.'The Geology, Industrial Archaeology and Flora and Fauna of Cocklawburn Beach' walk took place on Friday (September 8). Picture by Julie Riley.
Many of the much-loved venues such as Bankhill Ice House and the English Heritage sites on the walls will be open as normal and other sites will also be returning such as the Masonic Hall and the Magistrates Court.

One of last year’s top sites will be making a comeback, so do not miss your chance to see the Blackburn and Price Cellars on Silver Street.

New additions to the programme will also let you go for a behind the scenes tour of The Maltings, explore documents in Berwick Record Office and much more.

A full programme can be found online at https://berwickhods.org.uk/programme-2023 or you can pick up a physical copy in Berwick Library, Berwick Visitor Centre or Berwick Town Hall (September 16 and 17 only).

Some events require you to book a free ticket via Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/berwick-heritage-open-days-34043664105

