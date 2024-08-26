Pictures by Anne Hopper.Pictures by Anne Hopper.
Plenty on offer at the latest Makers Market in Morpeth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Aug 2024, 14:38 BST
A range of stallholders came along to the Market Place on Saturday (August 24) for the latest Makers Market in Morpeth.

On offer from the traders were gifts, accessories and other items – from ceramics and art to hand-crafted jewellery and cakes.

Food and drinks were also available from Barista Beast and Acropolis (Greek street food).

Lottie Thompson, market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “Our Makers Markets have been really popular this year and it shows that people have a real appetite for high quality, hand-made goods and gifts.

“All of the traders take great pride in their work and that really shines through in the products that they make.”

Morpeth’s Markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

Stallholder and dog enjoying the market.

Makers Market in Morpeth 2024

Stallholder and dog enjoying the market.

Brine & Shine Hand Crafted Sea Jewellery.

Makers Market in Morpeth 2024

Brine & Shine Hand Crafted Sea Jewellery.

Stamped By Gill.

Makers Market in Morpeth 2024

Stamped By Gill.

Earth & Fire: Artisan Bakery.

Makers Market in Morpeth 2024

Earth & Fire: Artisan Bakery.

