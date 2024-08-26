On offer from the traders were gifts, accessories and other items – from ceramics and art to hand-crafted jewellery and cakes.

Food and drinks were also available from Barista Beast and Acropolis (Greek street food).

Lottie Thompson, market organiser and centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “Our Makers Markets have been really popular this year and it shows that people have a real appetite for high quality, hand-made goods and gifts.

“All of the traders take great pride in their work and that really shines through in the products that they make.”

Morpeth’s Markets are managed by Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade, working in partnership with Morpeth Town Council.

