The Lifeboat Fete Day included a funfair, live music, stalls, a vintage car display and much more. There were some lifeboat displays from local crews and the Eyemouth RNLI all weather boat and crew.
There was a good turnout of people who came along to support the charity that saves lives at sea 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It has been a busy summer so far for Berwick RNLI’s personnel. For example, a number of paddleboarders have been rescued by its crews – including two who were blown out to sea from Spittal Beach last month.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.