Plenty of support for the Lifeboat Fete Day in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:45 BST
There was plenty for all the family to enjoy at the Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station on the Carr Rock off Dock Road on Sunday.

The Lifeboat Fete Day included a funfair, live music, stalls, a vintage car display and much more. There were some lifeboat displays from local crews and the Eyemouth RNLI all weather boat and crew.

There was a good turnout of people who came along to support the charity that saves lives at sea 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It has been a busy summer so far for Berwick RNLI’s personnel. For example, a number of paddleboarders have been rescued by its crews – including two who were blown out to sea from Spittal Beach last month.

Tweed Salmon Queen Kate Nicholl and two of her attendants.

Tweed Salmon Queen Kate Nicholl and two of her attendants. Photo: Alan Hughes

Stalls at the Fete Day event.

Stalls at the Fete Day event. Photo: Alan Hughes

The Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, opened the fete.

The Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, opened the fete. Photo: Alan Hughes

The Eyemouth all-weather boat and crew supported the event.

The Eyemouth all-weather boat and crew supported the event. Photo: Alan Hughes

