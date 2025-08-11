The Lifeboat Fete Day included a funfair, live music, stalls, a vintage car display and much more. There were some lifeboat displays from local crews and the Eyemouth RNLI all weather boat and crew.

There was a good turnout of people who came along to support the charity that saves lives at sea 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It has been a busy summer so far for Berwick RNLI’s personnel. For example, a number of paddleboarders have been rescued by its crews – including two who were blown out to sea from Spittal Beach last month.

Tweed Salmon Queen Kate Nicholl and two of her attendants.

Stalls at the Fete Day event.

The Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, opened the fete.