The present owners of HB Longbone & Son in Walkergate – Bryon and Allison Longbone – announced at the end of last year that they are retiring after playing their part in building it up to service customers across the North East of England and the Scottish Borders.

Before they shut up shop permanently to bring to a close more than 77 years of trading for this family business, there is a retirement sale that began on January 2.

The premises will be sold either as a business if a suitable late offer is made or to rent it out for something different providing it is acceptable to the relevant authorities.

Bryon Longbone pictured outside HB Longbone & Son in Walkergate in November 2022. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Speaking to the Gazette this week when asked for an update, Bryon said: “It has been a very busy time for us since the start of the sale.

“We’ve had lots of people wishing us well and saying they will miss us, but at the same time they understand our reasoning as we want to finish while we are still able to get out and about.

“We’re moving into the final phase of the sale as the choice of products is reducing and we anticipate that we will be closing the building by the end of March.”