Picture from the indoor training session courtesy of Tweedmouth Rangers FC.

Thousands of pounds have already been donated after a fundraiser was set-up at the weekend in aid of a Berwick footballer who was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run in Berwick.

Jack Forster was taken to hospital following the incident. In an appeal issued last week, Northumbria Police said that the force received a report of a collision in the area of Marygate just before 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jack plays for Coldstream FC and the club said on Facebook that its “thoughts remain constant, with Jack and his family”. It also posted a link to the online fundraiser set-up by Nicole Ainslie, with support from Jack’s family, at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicole-ainslie

More than £9,000 has already been donated by hundreds of supporters.

The information for the fundraiser includes the following: “As many will know, Jack is one of the nicest people you will ever meet and does not deserve to be in the situation that he is currently in.

“All money raised from this will be given to the family to help with costs, as well as to help towards getting Jack well again.”

During an indoor training session on Saturday, Tweedmouth Rangers FC players turned out in specially made T-shirts to let their former teammate know they are right behind him. Jack came through the ranks of Berwick Juniors.