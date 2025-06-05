Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce highlighted various projects and provided updates at its recent Annual General Meeting.

The following appointments were approved – Stephen Scott was re-elected as Chair; Lindsay Benton was re-elected as Vice Chair; John Gardiner was re-elected as Treasurer; Liz Buckett was newly elected as Secretary.

Mr Scott thanked the officers and members who regularly contribute to the work of the chamber and added: “I’d also like to thank our members who attend meetings when they can and those who maintain contact in other ways.

“All these contributions are gratefully received and help to keep our work focused on things that can make a difference.”

His report to the AGM reflected on some of the highlights of the past year, which included the following.

Membership of the chamber continues to grow and now stands at 146. Over winter, it ran its sixth annual Christmas Loyalty Scheme and for the first time it was able to increase the prize pot to £1,000 thanks to sponsors Greaves West & Ayre, Derrants and Printspot.

It continued to provide financial support to various Berwick events and the Bridge 400 Commemorations was added to this support last year. It is always looking for more events to support.

The chamber used its business network to source additional business sponsors for the Lowry Trail leaflet, which enabled the printing of the highest number of leaflets so far, and it continues to produce the very popular Berwick Town Map and Mini Guide.

The report also highlighted its commitment to strongly supporting the plans to redevelop The Maltings.

Mr Scott said: “The chamber has consistently taken the stance that Berwick needs the investment and that the new Maltings will help to regenerate Berwick town centre.

“We acknowledge there are differing views on the design of the building, but the time is right to get behind the plans. The longer we drag out the debate will simply delay the benefits of the investment from being realised.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment. Let’s seize the opportunity so that the whole community can reap its benefits.”

Any business interested in the work of the chamber can contact him via email – [email protected]