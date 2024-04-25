Spirit of Sport at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre is designed to be inclusive as activities are open to a wide range of age groups – from young children to elderly people – and people with different disabilities, both visible and hidden.

There was archery, badminton, skittles, table tennis and indoor curling in the main sports hall. The indoor bowling green was in use throughout the day and the small hall was set aside for darts competitions. Two lanes of the swimming pool were also used for part of the day.

The participants in the sports at the centre in Tweedmouth came from across the Berwick area, other parts of north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

Spirit of Sport was funded by Berwick Rotary Club, with additional financial sponsorship from Howdens’ Tweedmouth branch, Fantasy Prints and Billy Smith of the fruit and vegetable stall in Berwick Market.

Rotary member Michael Gallico, who co-ordinated the event, said: “The sheer joy and exuberance of those taking part is moving to see.”

Parents and carers also enjoyed the event and the chance to socialise, and appreciated the amount of work involved.

One of the parents of the participants said: “I just wanted to thank the fantastic Berwick Rotarians and helpers for a brilliant day. The boys had a wonderful time.”

Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson, who was involved throughout the day in organising the skittles competition, said: “Spirit of Sport is an important event for Rotary as it helps bring different parts of the community together.”

“It would not be possible to run this without the support of a large number of helpers and friends of Rotary, local businesses, Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre staff, and Rotary members themselves.”

The event concluded with the presentation of trophies by the President to the winners in each sports category. Paul Young, manager of the Tweedmouth branch of Howdens, presented medals to all of the participants.

More photographs can be seen on the Berwick Rotary Facebook page.

