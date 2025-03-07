Three local writers will be rubbing shoulders with some literary best sellers at their home-town book festival later this month.

Bridget Gubbins will be making a return appearance at Morpeth Book Festival, while Alexis James and Colin Green will be making their debuts at the event over the weekend of March 22 and 23.

Bridget is well-known locally as the writer of books about very different times in Morpeth’s history, as well as more recently publishing a trilogy of her own life from her days growing up in the idyllic Herefordshire countryside to journeying solo around countries that were at the time part of the Eastern Bloc.

She says that at the Morpeth Book Festival, she plans to take her audience on an adventurous journey back in time around town in a way that has never been done before.

Former police chief turned crime writer Colin Green says he is delighted to have been invited to take part in his home-town book festival.

After retiring from Northumbria Police with the rank of Chief Inspector, Colin took a creative writing course that resulted in the first of his four novels featuring retired DCI Geoff Sutton and his involvement in some fast-moving policing operations.

Colin’s latest novel, Gun, will be published in time to feature during this book festival presentation.

Author and award-nominated podcaster Alexis James will be revealing the stories of what he calls ‘unsung heroes’ behind so many great sporting moments.

‘Unsung: Not All Heroes Wear Kits’ includes Formula 1 pit lane mechanics, anti-doping officials, sport chaplains, Winter Olympics snowmakers and the secretive performance chef who refuelled Newcastle United’s first team footballers.

Alexis says that he “can’t wait to tell these behind-the-scenes stories and more in person at Morpeth Book Festival”.

The best selling authors to appear at the event include Gervase Phinn, Mari Hannah and Chris Mullin. There will also be story-telling sessions for children.

Festival director Frank Rescigno said: “The calibre of writers taking part this year is not just a reflection of its growing popularity, but also of the reputation we are building as a premiere literary event in Northumberland.”

More information about and tickets for the festival are available from Morpeth Library, The Chantry or via the Greater Morpeth Development Trust website – www.gmdt.net