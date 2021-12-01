Plenty of festive treats at shopping centre in Morpeth

Mr and Mrs Claus and elves at Sanderson Arcade in 2018.

This weekend, Santa will be making his first visit to Sanderson Arcade of the year and the monthly Farmers’ Market will be taking place on Saturday.

Enjoy rides from the Go Loco Miniature Railway with a pop-up railway in the piazza on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, December 11, Santa is back with his reindeer. He will be in his hut outside the Sandersons department store while his reindeer take a well-earned rest near the Christmas tree in the centre of the piazza.

Residents are urged not to miss out on the second instalment of Morpeth Festive Market on both Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

From December 17 to December 23, Sanderson Arcade retailers will be staying open until 7pm to make sure everyone gets the chance to buy Christmas gifts and essential supplies.

To get late night shopping started, the Voice of the Town Choir will perform on Friday, December 17 from 6.30pm.

The music continues on Saturday, December 18 with the Mid Northumberland Chorus (noon to 2pm) and Sunday, December 19 with the Ponteland Community Wind Band (also noon to 2pm).

A two-day Street Food Market will be held in Morpeth Market Place on December 18 and 19.