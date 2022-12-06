Berwick Christmas Market, organised by the town’s Rotary Club, will be in Marygate and the Guildhall – with more stalls than last year, hot food, and entertainment.

Father Christmas will arrive just as the market opens at 11am and the Mayor will welcome a wide range of local traders offering Christmas gift ideas galore, local produce and fresh food and baking.

The Guildhall will be packed with specialist stalls and as the current weather forecast is for a chilly but dry day, organisers are hoping for a bigger turnout than ever.

A Christmas fair was held at Berwick Railway Station last Sunday to raise funds for The Samaritans.