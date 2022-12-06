News you can trust since 1854
Plenty of festive treats at Berwick Christmas Market

A popular festive event is returning to Berwick town centre on Sunday.

By Andrew Coulson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 9:11am

Berwick Christmas Market, organised by the town’s Rotary Club, will be in Marygate and the Guildhall – with more stalls than last year, hot food, and entertainment.

Father Christmas will arrive just as the market opens at 11am and the Mayor will welcome a wide range of local traders offering Christmas gift ideas galore, local produce and fresh food and baking.

The Guildhall will be packed with specialist stalls and as the current weather forecast is for a chilly but dry day, organisers are hoping for a bigger turnout than ever.

A Christmas fair was held at Berwick Railway Station last Sunday to raise funds for The Samaritans.
Meanwhile, a Christmas fair was held at Berwick Railway Station last Sunday to raise funds for The Samaritans. The event, organised by LNER staff, included stalls, raffle, tombola and a festive performance by local dancers.

