Plenty of festive fun at lights switch-on event in Berwick that included a procession

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:05 BST
Marygate was filled with excitement as Berwick Town Council’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On event provided a Friday evening full of festive fun.

Joining the celebration were members of the cast of The Adventures of Sinbad, this year’s Maltings pantomime, who led a procession of local school children (from St Cuthberts, Berwick Academy and Tweedmouth Community Middle) carrying shining salmon lanterns that they had made themselves as part of the Berwick Shines willow lantern making project with artist Martha Ellis.

Those in attendance sang along to a selection of Christmas songs, there was a Blessing of the Lights and the event concluded with the ringing of the town bells.

Berwick Shines is the Living Barracks Cultural Engagement programme delivered by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust and supported by the Cultural Development Fund, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport fund administered by Arts Council England.

