Shoppers enjoyed a festive treat giving people the chance to buy presents in Berwick town centre on an evening.

Around 20 businesses put on their Christmas jumpers to join Berwick’s ‘Jumper into Christmas’ late night shopping event on Thursday evening.

Organised by Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce, there was an opportunity to collect double Christmas loyalty stickers on purchases between 4pm and 8pm.

The businesses also offered their customers drinks and nibbles, with some mulled wine being served at The Mule On Rouge, and there was some festive carol singing led by the Thursday Singers.

Chamber chairman Stephen Scott said: “This week’s bad weather was against the traders, but that didn’t stop the high spirits and sense of fun.

“The event also showed how most of the small independent traders are passionate about what they do and there is a growing sense with many that engaging with the local community is critical and provides a key differentiator compared with national chains and retail parks.”

Mr Scott has also been reflecting on the year as a whole and the progress in Chamber membership.

He said: “Overall, 2022 started well, with the (Covid-19) pandemic being controlled, restrictions being behind us, and a strong sense of optimism.

“Though world events soon took over and the war in Ukraine gave us an economic shock that wasn’t expected and a great deal of uncertainty with it. So the year is ending with a great deal of nervousness about 2023.

“Recent announcements regarding shops closing and businesses going into administration unfortunately gives us some evidence to support the concern.

“Losing a town centre Post Office is a setback too. 2023 will also show us what impact the new retail park will have on the town centre.

“On the positive side, some regeneration of empty units on the high street has happened – making these ready for new tenants. We also have the investment to look forward to from the Berwick Culture and Creative Zone.

“Chamber membership is healthy and continues to grow. Business owners are starting to see the benefits of the business community working together, sharing common problems and agreeing on positive changes businesses can implement to make a difference in the town.

“A business networking event held in November produced a lot of great ideas, which are being turned into a plan and will be the focus of the Chamber’s work over the next year or two.”

Stephen Scott with Abbi Kewin, owner of puddles, following the theme 'Jumper into Christmas'. Photo: Margaret Shaw

Unique Antiques. Photo: Submitted

The Green Shop. Photo: Submitted

There was some festive carol singing led by the Thursday Singers. Photo: Submitted