Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community owned pub in Horncliffe is going from strength to strength and the residents running it are hopeful that new tenants will come on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fishers Arms re-opened in December 2023 – with the massive refreshments making it a lovely, comfortable venue.

It includes a unique bar constructed from a Holystone oak from the upper Coquetdale and window ledges made from wych elm and burl oak thanks to shareholder Graham Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The furniture, up-cycled by volunteers, and work by local artists give the pub a unique vibe.

Rev Rob Kelsey, vicar of Norham, in The Fishers Arms. Also pictured are volunteers Amanda Yule and Jacquot Dansie.

Providing an update for the winter period, a spokeswoman for the steering committee said: “The Fishers offers an extensive evening menu served from 5.30pm, using local suppliers as much as possible, light lunches and a ‘Chippy Tea’ every Tuesday evening.

“We serve Northern Edge Coffee, along with home-made cakes and scones. We also offer a lovely range of cask ales from local breweries and a large selection of wines.

“The pub is open everyday from 11am to 3pm, then 5.30pm to 9pm, and is closed on Mondays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a lovely new website – www.fishersarmscommunitypub.co.uk – from this you can book an evening meal or our beautifully decorated en-suite letting rooms. Our telephone number is 01289 385814 or just turn up.

“There are lovely River Tweed walks and the iconic Union Chain Bridge and Chain Bridge Honey Farm are all within walking distance. We are also on the Sustrans Cycle Route.

“Our monthly quiz is very popular, the next one will be held on November 27 at 7.30pm. Also look out for our various pop-up events.

“The Fishers is currently looking for tenants. We see this as a great opportunity for a young couple to make their mark or someone already in the industry looking to downsize to take over an established business. The job comes with accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need people to carry on our vision of having the pub at the very heart of our community and become part of our lovely village.

“We hope you and your families and friends will find time to pop out to eat, drink and support our precious pub and keep us happy until the visitors return in the spring.

“You’ll receive a very warm welcome both from the staff and volunteers and the very efficient wood burning stove.”