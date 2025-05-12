This year’s Northumberland County Show is being held on Saturday, May 24 and it will once again take place at the picturesque Bywell Showground.

It promises a vibrant celebration of agriculture, local culture, and family fun – with a diverse range of attractions to entertain visitors of all ages.

There will be spectacular Main Arena entertainment from the BROKE FMX stunt bike team, a captivating Mini Pony Show and get up close with Giant Aldabra Tortoises.

Agriculture remains at the heart of the show and visitors can enjoy impressive displays in the On Path Cattle Section and the youngsRPS Sheep Section. There are also goats and pigs, with farmers from across the region competing for top championships in every section.

In the Northumberland College Alpaca Section, those with visual or auditory impairments will find braille signage and a British Sign Language translator explaining the judging process to visitors.

The popular Rabbit and Guinea Pig marquee will also be a delight for animal lovers and the KC Dog Show brings together hundreds of canine breeds from far and wide.

The competitions culminate in the spectacular JS Hubbucks Grand Parade of Champions, held in the main arena at 3.30pm, where the top prizes will be awarded by special judges Ian and Ann Hamilton.

In the Northumbrian Leisure Equine Section, visitors can experience the grace and skill of riders in over 100 classes and new floral art classes have been launched this year. People can also explore the fantastic Forestry and Countryside Area.

Take a trip down memory lane with a display of beautifully maintained vintage tractors.

Show Secretary Kerry Robson said: “Northumberland County Show is a cornerstone of the North East’s social calendar and offers a unique opportunity to see the region's finest livestock, experience thrilling equestrian events and discover the best of local produce and craftsmanship.”

There is live music throughout the day and children will love drumming alongside the unique Biking Vikings, a local group of drummers and pipers, raising funds for Brain Tumour Research in full Viking costumes. In the Northumbrian Pipers Marquee supported by Hay and Kilner, competitive piping will be overseen by judge and celebrated musician Kathryn Tickell.

Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling is always a great attraction. This traditional and energetic sport features classes for all ages and experience.

Bring your beloved four-pawed companion to participate in the Fun Dog Show, organised by Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, with various classes to enter.

And to finish your day, settle down for the Farmers Challenge – an action-packed relay race involving horse riding, quad bikes and various obstacles across mirrored courses.

Those who come along can enjoy wide variety of food and drink options available throughout the showground, catering to all tastes.

For the shopaholics, discover more than 300 trade stands offering a diverse range of products – from local crafts and produce to agricultural supplies.

Discounted advance tickets are available for purchase online at www.northcountyshow.co.uk and tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day.

Parking is free and located across 40 acres of fields around the showground. Alternatively, take the train to Stocksfield Station, a five minute walk away, or hop on Go North East’s Tyne Valley 10 bus to Stocksfield Station.