While balloon or lantern releases can be carried out with good intent, they also have a long and devastating impact on the environment.

Once released, they very quickly drop back down to earth with their tattered ends and floating pieces being eaten by marine life, or other animals becoming tangled in the debris causing injury, illness and great suffering.

Although biodegradable options are available, these still take months or even years to break down and can still cause horrendous painful deaths to animals.

An appeal has been issued not to release balloons in Northumberland.

Meanwhile, lanterns set off in warmer months can travel long distances and have been known to cause a fire risk.

The council is encouraging people to use other less damaging ways to pay tribute to a loved one such as planting a tree or flower bed, using jam jar lights, or organising a memorial walk for a chosen charity.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services said: “While many are aware of the environmental impacts of balloons and lanterns, a few well-meaning people and organisations do still release them - but as a council we strongly discourage this.

“People assume the term biodegradable means harmless but this is simply not the case. No balloon is environmentally friendly.

