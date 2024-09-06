A warning has been issued about the potential fire hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries.

The warning comes from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), Suez Recycling and Recovery UK and Northumberland County Council after an incident in Alnwick earlier this year.

Lithium-ion batteries, found in many household devices, including disposable vapes, mobile phones and laptops, are becoming increasingly common due to their efficiency and rechargeable nature.

However, they pose significant fire risks if not handled correctly. Improper charging, physical damage, exposure to high temperatures, or manufacturing defects can cause these batteries to overheat, catch fire, or even explode.

Vic Redhead, station manager at NFRS, said: "Lithium-ion batteries, such as those found in e-bikes or scooters or disposable vapes, can potentially be quite volatile and can unexpectedly burst into flame if mistreated or faulty. It is crucial for the public to understand these risks and take appropriate precautions to prevent accidents, especially with regards to proper disposal.

"We urge that people ensure they use manufacturer-approved chargers; don’t leave devices charging unattended, especially overnight; store batteries in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and flammable materials; and dispose of their batteries correctly at designated recycling centres.”

Improper disposal has been attributed to some fires. An incident in Alnwick at Suez Recycling and Recovery UK in January may also have been caused by the improper disposal of a lithium-ion battery.

Richard Hinchliffe, regional manager at SUEZ, said: “It is so important that residents dispose of any items containing batteries safely, and keep them out of general waste.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Alnwick Waste Centre, caused by a battery, in January. (Photo by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service)

“When lithium-ion batteries are crushed by the compactor in a collection vehicle or damaged whilst being moved around the reception hall at a waste facility, even batteries that have run out can retain enough energy to spark a fire which can endanger lives.”

Dave Groves, senior waste management officer at Northumberland County Council explained how Lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of:

“Disposing of batteries in your household waste bin is highly dangerous and can lead to devastating consequences,” he said. “Many supermarkets have Lithium-ion recycling points, or you can take them to your nearest Household Waste Recovery Centre (tip) where they will be sent to be recycled.”