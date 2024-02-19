Ed Waugh.

He will be hosting the book signing event at the town centre’s newest independent bookshop – The Dragon in the Clock Tower – which is one of the businesses in the former Appleby’s book store, the entrance for it is on Manchester Street.

Ed, whose latest play Wor Bella (about First World War Northumberland women footballers) is transferring to London and Newcastle Theatre Royal in April, will talk about his plays and 22 years in “show business”. The event begins at 3pm and is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Smith, a former teacher who runs the first floor premises that opened last month, said: “We are delighted to have Ed on board. He writes about forgotten Northumbrian and Geordie heroes and his work fits in perfectly with our portfolio of promoting local history books.

The Dragon in the Clock Tower independent bookshop in Morpeth.

“The other half of our stock is children’s books.

“Opening a bookshop like this was my dream and the response so far has been brilliant.”

At the Morpeth Antiquarian Society meeting, which starts at 7pm, Ed will talk about when striking Northumberland miners derailed the Flying Scotsman during the 1926 General Strike.