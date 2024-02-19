Playwright Ed Waugh coming to Morpeth for afternoon book signing and evening talk
He will be hosting the book signing event at the town centre’s newest independent bookshop – The Dragon in the Clock Tower – which is one of the businesses in the former Appleby’s book store, the entrance for it is on Manchester Street.
Ed, whose latest play Wor Bella (about First World War Northumberland women footballers) is transferring to London and Newcastle Theatre Royal in April, will talk about his plays and 22 years in “show business”. The event begins at 3pm and is free.
Jane Smith, a former teacher who runs the first floor premises that opened last month, said: “We are delighted to have Ed on board. He writes about forgotten Northumbrian and Geordie heroes and his work fits in perfectly with our portfolio of promoting local history books.
“The other half of our stock is children’s books.
“Opening a bookshop like this was my dream and the response so far has been brilliant.”
At the Morpeth Antiquarian Society meeting, which starts at 7pm, Ed will talk about when striking Northumberland miners derailed the Flying Scotsman during the 1926 General Strike.
It will be held at St James’ Community Centre, Wellway, and it is open to the public – entry is £3 for non members.