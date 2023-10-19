News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Player at bingo hall in Blyth wins £50,000 national jackpot

A player has won a £50,000 national jackpot during a game at a Blyth bingo hall.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, took part in the National Bingo Game at Mecca Bingo on Rink Street, near the bus station, on Saturday, September 23.

The player completed their bingo ticket, getting a full house, within the first 16 calls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike Donnison, general manager at Mecca Bingo Blyth, said: “We are always thrilled for our winners but the £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration.

The jackpot was won at Mecca Bingo's venue in Blyth. (Photo by Google)The jackpot was won at Mecca Bingo's venue in Blyth. (Photo by Google)
The jackpot was won at Mecca Bingo's venue in Blyth. (Photo by Google)
Most Popular

“All the customers were elated, clapping, and cheering, and the winner was absolutely gobsmacked.

“It goes to show that the national jackpot really can be won.”

The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day at all Mecca venues and offers players the chance to win jackpots of £50,000, £1,000 and £100, as well a club prize, on every game.

Related topics:BlythMecca BingoMecca