Player at bingo hall in Blyth wins £50,000 national jackpot
The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, took part in the National Bingo Game at Mecca Bingo on Rink Street, near the bus station, on Saturday, September 23.
The player completed their bingo ticket, getting a full house, within the first 16 calls.
Mike Donnison, general manager at Mecca Bingo Blyth, said: “We are always thrilled for our winners but the £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration.
“All the customers were elated, clapping, and cheering, and the winner was absolutely gobsmacked.
“It goes to show that the national jackpot really can be won.”
The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day at all Mecca venues and offers players the chance to win jackpots of £50,000, £1,000 and £100, as well a club prize, on every game.