‘To Get to the Other Side’, an original work by local writer Jackie Kaines Lang, is a modern take on a key moment in the history of Northumberland – as well as Scotland and England.

The completion of Robert Stephenson’s Tweed Viaduct was the final rail link between Edinburgh and London, becoming the Royal Border Bridge in August 1850 when Queen Victoria stopped in Berwick and gave it her royal seal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play focuses on the lives of two couples from different social classes. It imagines the experiences of real-life resident site engineer George Barclay Bruce and his wife Helen, and of fictional site labourer Will Yeoman and his wife Ann.

Jamie McIntosh and Emily Pearse will play Will and Ann Yeoman.

As pressure to complete the bridge on time mounts, tensions escalate at home and work. Traditional Northumbrian music weaves throughout the action of the play and the 10-strong cast take on multiple roles.

Jackie approached Cheryl Stewart to direct ‘To Get to the Other Side’ and the pair ended up working on it during the Covid lockdowns over Zoom.

“It’s been wonderful collaborating with Cheryl and developing the play to be performance ready,” said Jackie.

“And now, of course, our brilliant cast, music director and musicians have brought even more colour and depth to the show. It’s fantastic to see the team taking my original idea and making it their own.”

The play is being produced by local community theatre group Ragbag Theatre Company, whose previous credits include ‘Under the Stones’ and ‘Cheshire Cats’.

Cheryl said: “As soon as I read ‘To Get to the Other Side’, I knew it would make a super show and Jackie and I shared a clear sense of how to stage it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a choreographer, I wanted to integrate music and movement into the storyline and the cast and musicians have responded dynamically and creatively to the challenge.”