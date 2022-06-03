Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in Northumberland.

Platinum Jubilee outfits: Northumberland families show off their red, white and blue costumes for Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Families across Northumberland and beyond are joining in with celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 4:55 am

And as we come together over the bank holiday weekend to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s decades of service, schoolchildren got the festivities off to a great start by showing off their cracking costumes.

Before schools broke up for the half-term holiday, we called on Northumberland families to share their best photographs as little ones dressed up in their finery to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The outfits truly were fantastic – and here’s a selection of just some of the pictures we were sent. Some great ideas if you’re looking for some last-minute party inspo for your own children.

1. Flying the flag

Zuko, age 3, of Busy Bees in Seahouses.

Photo: Faye Mcgilligan

2. An icon

Millie shows the colours of the Union Jack in her Ginger Spice-inspired outfit.

Photo: Carole-Ann Pouton

3. Dressed up

A custom hat for Tommy Patterson, age 5.

Photo: Jasmine Hill

4. Red, white and blue

Elliot, age 6, and Finley, age 4, in their matching outfits.

Photo: Sarah Coid

