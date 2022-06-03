And as we come together over the bank holiday weekend to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s decades of service, schoolchildren got the festivities off to a great start by showing off their cracking costumes.

Before schools broke up for the half-term holiday, we called on Northumberland families to share their best photographs as little ones dressed up in their finery to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The outfits truly were fantastic – and here’s a selection of just some of the pictures we were sent. Some great ideas if you’re looking for some last-minute party inspo for your own children.

1. Flying the flag Zuko, age 3, of Busy Bees in Seahouses. Photo: Faye Mcgilligan Photo Sales

2. An icon Millie shows the colours of the Union Jack in her Ginger Spice-inspired outfit. Photo: Carole-Ann Pouton Photo Sales

3. Dressed up A custom hat for Tommy Patterson, age 5. Photo: Jasmine Hill Photo Sales

4. Red, white and blue Elliot, age 6, and Finley, age 4, in their matching outfits. Photo: Sarah Coid Photo Sales