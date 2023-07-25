The campaign was led by the local environmental organisation Sea the Change in partnership with Greener Berwick. Jointly, both organisations have undertaken a range of initiatives to combat plastic pollution – such as engaging local businesses, organisations and residents in adopting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

Through awareness campaigns, educational programs and collaborative efforts, the community has reduced its reliance on plastic and promoted eco-friendly practices.

Juliana Amaral, Sea the Change co-founder and chairperson, said: “Local businesses and organisations have played a vital role in this achievement, implementing measures such as offering plastic-free packaging, promoting re-usable products and reducing plastic waste in their operations.

The businesses that are supporting the campaign include The Curfew.

“Their commitment and dedication has made a significant impact on the overall plastic footprint of the town.”

This status for Berwick coincides with the launch by Sea the Change of the Borders Green Map last month.

This is a directory of organisations and businesses operating on both sides of the Borders and will provide information about their initiatives that are working to meet environmental targets and provide sustainable options to consumers.

Juliana added: “There are many local businesses choosing to reduce their environmental impact in Berwick, particularly local, independent shops.

Crumbs on Bridge Street and schools have also supported the campaign.

“Bridge Street and West street are leading the way in sustainability in many ways and as consumers, we are looking more and more for ethical shopping.”

All businesses and other supporters of the Plastic Free Berwick-upon-Tweed campaign will be listed in the directory.