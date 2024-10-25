Plasterer Niall to take part in the SkillBuild National Final 2024 following regional success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Niall Hancock has recently completed a three-year plastering apprenticeship with Eco Surface Design Ltd of Ashington.
The 20-year-old finished third in the Scottish heats for plastering in the regional SkillBuild section in his first two years representing Newcastle College and did even better in 2024 by finishing first in the North East heat, again representing Newcastle College.
The many hours in the workshop perfecting his hand skills paid off as he qualified for the national final. To help get ready for it, he attended a training academy at the British Gypsum headquarters in Leicestershire (British Gypsum is one of the SkillBuild sponsors).
Eco Surface Design managing director David Hancock said: “Niall has shown great dedication and commitment. He fully deserves this opportunity to showcase his talents on the national stage.
“It’s an amazing achievement.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.