Plasterer Niall to take part in the SkillBuild National Final 2024 following regional success

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:36 BST
An Ashington man will take part in the SkillBuild National Final at Milton Keynes in November.

Niall Hancock has recently completed a three-year plastering apprenticeship with Eco Surface Design Ltd of Ashington.

The 20-year-old finished third in the Scottish heats for plastering in the regional SkillBuild section in his first two years representing Newcastle College and did even better in 2024 by finishing first in the North East heat, again representing Newcastle College.

The many hours in the workshop perfecting his hand skills paid off as he qualified for the national final. To help get ready for it, he attended a training academy at the British Gypsum headquarters in Leicestershire (British Gypsum is one of the SkillBuild sponsors).

Niall Hancock.
Niall Hancock.

Eco Surface Design managing director David Hancock said: “Niall has shown great dedication and commitment. He fully deserves this opportunity to showcase his talents on the national stage.

“It’s an amazing achievement.”

