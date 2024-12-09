An Ashington man finished in second place after impressing the judges at the SkillBuild National Final at Milton Keynes.

Niall Hancock has recently completed a three-year plastering apprenticeship with Eco Surface Design Ltd of Ashington.

The 20-year-old finished third in the Scottish heats for plastering in the regional SkillBuild section in his first two years representing Newcastle College and did even better in 2024 by finishing first in the North East heat, again representing Newcastle College.

Then at the national final, his hard work paid off as he was among the top performers in what was a showcase for the finest young plasterers in the country.

Niall Hancock pictured during the SkillBuild National Final.

Eco Surface Design managing director David Hancock said: “We are all very proud of Niall’s achievement. The competition was extremely strong this year, with all candidates producing some excellent pieces of work, and for Niall to grab a close second in a national final is fantastic.

“He has a bright future in the plastering industry.”