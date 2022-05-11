Planting for Ukraine and plant sale at Berwick parks

Friends of Castle Parks volunteers Gordon, Enid and Keith prepare the Ukrainian flag bed.

Members have decided to go with one half blue cornflowers and one half yellow corn marigold and are looking forward to seeing the flowers bloom in the summer.

The Friends have a plant sale coming up on Sunday (May 15) from 11am in Castle Vale Park to help raise funds to support the enhancement and maintenance of the parks.

Those going along can stock up on plans for their garden this summer and there will be seed sowing and sunflower planting activities for children.

Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine.