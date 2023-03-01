The site of the former Benfield Motors garage in Morpeth.

Plans are being drawn up to create a care home and a number of apartments for retired people on the site of the former Benfield Motors showroom, in Castle Square.

Developer Roseville Asset Management wants permission to build the “mixed use care and apartments” scheme and a planning application is expected to be submitted within a month or so.

David Nicholson, on behalf of Roseville, told the Herald: “The directors of Roseville have many years experience in developing this type of project and after having positive discussions with the Northumberland planning department, have decided that this type of scheme would be best suited for the development of the former brownfield site and are hoping to submit their full planning application by early April.”

The former car showroom and garage workshop premises at Castle Square and Hillgate have been derelict for a number of years. Roseville also owns two semi-detached houses which adjoin the site, and a former hairdressers at 6 Castle Square.

But the idea to create apartments for retired people on the plot is not a new one. Back in 2019, Roseville said it planned to build more than 40 apartments for people aged 55 and over, which would include underground car parking.

However, that project stalled due to difficulties making the land suitable for residential accommodation, and proved not to be financially viable.

Mr Nicholson explained: “It has taken quite a while to get to this stage, after acquiring the site in 2014, because of the complexities involved in trying to develop the former garage and petrol station.

"Because of the site’s previous use, there are a number of underground petrol tanks as well as a considerable amount of contaminated soil that will have to be removed before construction can commence, as well as the re-routing of a main sewer pipe that crosses over the site fronting on to Hillgate.

“The original layout of the former garage site also proved to be challenging but with the company acquiring the hairdressers next to the car showroom as well as the pair of semi detached houses [7 and 7A Hillgate] to the west of the site, they have made the site much more viable for development.”

Mr Nicholson said he believed there was a demand for this sort of development due to our growing elderly population. He added: “Roseville believes that this type of development will not only help provide much-needed accommodation for people who are looking to downsize from their present property, but will also provide luxurious care facilities for our growing elderly population.

"There is a growing trend for this type of facility which can assist in helping people with their future financial planning, as well as providing them with secure, sustainable and quality long-term accommodation in a beautiful town centre location.”

Should planning permission be granted, it is hoped workmen can start clearing the site by this autumn.