It is not known what shape the memorial will take, or where it will be, but the public will be invited to have its say.

Councillor Glen Sanderson said: "As we mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen, it gives us time to reflect on and remember how inspirational she has been during her years of reign."We have already seen many of our residents sign books of condolence and lay flowers. Having guided our country through many challenges and many celebrations across her 70 years, it only seems fitting for us to

be able to forever remember her in the county she often visited, our county, Northumberland.

The Queen during the opening of Kielder Reservoir in 1982.

"For that reason, we would like to create a permanent memorial."

He said he was “very keen” to find out what people thought about a memorial, and where it might be located.

He added: "In the coming weeks we will engage with our residents to ensure this memorial is a place for all; a place where our residents and visitors can go to remember our great monarch."

The Queen visited the county a number of times during her 70-year reign. She opened Kielder Water in 1982 alongside her husband Prince Philip, and the royal couple also opened Alnwick Youth Hostel in 2011. They then visited Alnwick Castle and Alnwick Garden for a special party alongside 8,000 guests and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

The Queen met many community groups on her 2011 visit to Alnwick including members of Morpeth Lions Club. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Northumberland County Council this week opened condolence books in libraries and leisure centres in Alnwick, Ashington, Bedlington, Berwick, Blyth, Hexham and Ponteland.