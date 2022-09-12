Plans underway to create memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in Northumberland
The leader of Northumberland County Council has said he wants to create a memorial to the Queen in the county.
It is not known what shape the memorial will take, or where it will be, but the public will be invited to have its say.
Councillor Glen Sanderson said: "As we mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen, it gives us time to reflect on and remember how inspirational she has been during her years of reign."We have already seen many of our residents sign books of condolence and lay flowers. Having guided our country through many challenges and many celebrations across her 70 years, it only seems fitting for us to
be able to forever remember her in the county she often visited, our county, Northumberland.
Most Popular
-
1
Great North Run 2022: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as racers and supporters make North East proud
-
2
See the Accession Proclamation read out by High Sheriff of Northumberland, Col James Royds
-
3
Seahouses schoolboy does alternative Great North Run for The Stroke Association
-
4
Bamburgh hotel plans barrier to control car park access
-
5
King Charles III on 2012 visit to Alnwick, Amble, Bamburgh and Holy Island as Prince of Wales
"For that reason, we would like to create a permanent memorial."
He said he was “very keen” to find out what people thought about a memorial, and where it might be located.
He added: "In the coming weeks we will engage with our residents to ensure this memorial is a place for all; a place where our residents and visitors can go to remember our great monarch."
The Queen visited the county a number of times during her 70-year reign. She opened Kielder Water in 1982 alongside her husband Prince Philip, and the royal couple also opened Alnwick Youth Hostel in 2011. They then visited Alnwick Castle and Alnwick Garden for a special party alongside 8,000 guests and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.
Northumberland County Council this week opened condolence books in libraries and leisure centres in Alnwick, Ashington, Bedlington, Berwick, Blyth, Hexham and Ponteland.