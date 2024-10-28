Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to convert a semi-derelict Medieval building in north Northumberland into 11 upmarket holiday apartments has been lodged.

The owners of Barmoor Castle Country Park are seeking to transform the castle itself and the listed building consent submission on the Northumberland County Council website also includes ‘a house (in the north wing) for let, with no extensions/demolition to take place – only renewal/renovation where structurally required’.

It dates from the 1100s when a bastle tower was built and over many centuries, it entertained visiting English kings and their armies.

The large building as it is seen today was transformed from 1793 when it was acquired by Francis Sitwell. The remaining parcel of the original Barmoor Castle Estate was sold by the Sitwell family in 1979 to Hedley and Ann Lamb.

Picture taken at the Barmoor Castle Country Park site by Alan Hughes, which includes a section of Barmoor Castle.

A planning and listed building, design and access statement says that the Lamb family have developed a successful luxury lodge and caravan park – with Hedley and Ann’s son Jamie taking over the main running of the business – and the renovation of the castle is part of a continuing business plan for the whole of the Barmoor Castle Country Park.

It also includes the following: “The main principle guiding design is ‘best fit of accommodation with the existing fabric’.

“Re-use/refurbishment of as many doors as possible. Many openings are devoid of doors, but quite frequently frames and architraves are still in place giving a clue to the period of the door to be able to match to others which are still in place.

“The majority of windows are in reasonable condition for refurbishment.

“It is proposed that new internal walls are formed from lime plastered studwork partitions.

“There are five out of 12 apartments which are wheelchair accessible, three of which are available on the ground floor and one on each of the first and second floors.

“Additionally, a further three apartments are suitable for ambulant disabled access.

“The remaining four apartments are dependent on the height of step(s) required from the stair landings and the ability for handrail provision as to whether they can be classed as ambulant disabled apartments. The new steps that may be required to structurally stabilise the Grand Stair landings may be shallow enough to allow these into this category as well.”