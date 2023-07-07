The Rail Delivery Group confirmed today (Wednesday) that operators “across the country are launching passenger consultations to move staff from ticket offices and into stations”.

And Northern has stated that it is proposing to axe the ticket offices at 131 of its stations, including Morpeth. A public consultation has now started and will run until the end of July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery said: “Never mind rail operators talking about modernisation, this decision is made entirely to increase their profit and filter more money into the pockets of the ultra-rich, while ordinary hard working people are left to make do with further cuts to their safety and convenience on public transport.”

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck.

“Not only is this news devastating for those who rely on ticket offices for safe travelling, but shows that the negotiations with the rail unions over the past 12 months have not been conducted in good faith.

“I urge people to respond to the consultation and say why you are against the closure of Morpeth ticket office.”

Stobhill county councillor John Beynon said: “Unfortunately, this will put some people off train journeys when we should be encouraging people to use the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say the machine at Morpeth station is not the easiest thing to use and so closing the ticket office would make it more difficult for people who struggle with electronic devices.”