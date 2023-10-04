Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Altoria Homes already has two completed bungalow schemes (Furrow Grove and Ridge Grove) and one close to completion (Northcroft Grove) in the Stannington Station Road area.

Last year, it submitted an outline application to construct additional homes for over 55s on land west of Furrow Grove and stated that the huge demand for these properties would amount to very special circumstances to outweigh the harm from otherwise inappropriate development in the green belt.

But the latest planning decisions list revealed that Northumberland County Council planning officers disagreed with that view as they have refused the proposal under delegated powers.

Stannington Station Road.

There were 81 objections – this included 12 signed letters – and 17 people commented in support of the bid.

As well as stating that ‘very special circumstances which outweigh harm to the green belt have not been demonstrated’, the council’s planning report says the application site ‘lies in an unsustainable location with no services or facilities and is some distance from local facilities, where access to and from the site would be reliant on the private car’.

It also states: ‘The proposal is not supported by an adequate housing needs assessment or other evidence of housing need to justify providing a 100% specialist housing scheme for older persons over 55 years old.’

In response to the decision, Altoria Homes said in a statement: “We are obviously disappointed that this application for much-needed bungalows has been refused. There is a huge demand for level access, adaptable homes throughout the county and nationally.

“This has been well documented and is a growing issue as the population ages and there is a lack of provision. The Northumberland Local Plan acknowledges this, noting that the provision of bungalows gives the opportunity to downsize – freeing up family homes and giving better housing choices.

“The demand and supply assessment provided in the application shows that there is a shortfall of 875 bungalows in the central Northumberland planning area alone.

“The development would have added to a thriving community in Stannington Station that is supporting shops and services. An example of which is the increased frequency of the local bus service to the area, which is now viable to the operators due to the increased population.

“Further development can only benefit the community services further. Altoria Homes is committed to creating lifetime neighbourhoods of this type and will be considering submitting an appeal.”

Stannington Parish Council was among those who objected and a spokesperson for the parish council said: “We welcome the decision of Northumberland County Council planning officers, who have acknowledged the Stannington Parish Neighbourhood Plan in refusing the application for 30 bungalows to the west of Furrow Grove on Stannington Station Road.