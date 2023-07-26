If successful, the plans would see a further 94 properties and an 84 bed specialist Extra Care scheme built at the King Edwards Park development just off Dark Lane.

The 94 open market sale properties, which would be available through the Linden Homes brand, would comprise 62 two, three, four and five-bedroomed houses and 32 two-bedroomed apartments – to be located on what was formerly the superintendent’s house at the old hospital.

The final phase, which would be delivered by construction and regeneration specialist Countryside Partnerships North East, would follow the first two phases at the site of the former St George’s Hospital that has already seen 154 homes built since work began on the overall £131million project back in 2015.

An artist’s impression of parts of the planned third phase of the Morpeth scheme.

Dave Brown, managing director of Countryside Partnerships North East, said: “We feel this is a high-quality development and – should the application be approved – we look forward to building on the success of our initial phases of work here in Morpeth.

“This third phase would continue the regeneration of the old hospital and it would involve demolishing the remaining dilapidated buildings to create a varied mix of properties, including homes suitable for first-time buyers, larger families and apartments for sale.

“The creation of the scheme would also provide much-needed housing for local people with a care need and as a whole, the new phase would create public, community spaces for local residents to enjoy.”

The 84-bedroomed Extra Care scheme would be delivered in partnership with housing association Karbon Homes and would provide housing and care for residents who are typically aged 55-plus and in need of support in order to sustain independent living.

There would be 24/7 care available on site – to be delivered in partnership between Karbon and Northumberland County Council. The ground floor of the scheme would include a number of apartments designed for people with dementia and two apartments suitable for bariatric care would be incorporated as well.

The scheme design includes a café that would be open to the general public.

Plans for this area of the site also include the retention of the old clock tower, which would overlook and provide a focal point in an area earmarked for public, open green space.

In addition, the developer has plans to install information boards within this area – explaining the historic use of the site.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director, development delivery, at Karbon Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working with Countryside Partnerships on this excellent project.

“The community well-being facility would help older people live as independently as possible, as well as offering specialist provision for those living with dementia.”

Should planning be granted, the Extra Care scheme is expected to be part-funded by Homes England through Karbon’s strategic partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

