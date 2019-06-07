Plans have been submitted for a new £20million leisure centre in Berwick.

The state-of-the-art facility, designed by GT3 Architects, will be built on the site of the current Swan Centre in Tweedmouth, with works timetabled to start in November.

Along with the planning application, two stages of procurement need to be completed over the summer before construction gets underway.

Planners are due to consider the application in September.

The new centre will feature a five-lane, 25m swimming pool, a teaching pool and leisure pool and spa facilities. There’ll be a sports hall, fitness studios, indoor bowls hall, a cafe and a sensory room. Outside there will be a 3G full-size playing pitch, play park and trim trail and parking for 175 cars.

The work will be carried out in phases to ensure that the existing Swan Centre continues to operate at all times until new facilities open to replace them. The whole scheme is scheduled to be complete by July 2022.

The new centre will be run by Active Northumberland, the charitable trust that manages leisure services across the county on behalf of Northumberland County Council.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for leisure, said: “This will be a landmark facility and a leading example of seamlessly integrated leisure, health and social care.

“Not only will it be a fantastic resource for the local community but we want it to be a tourist destination attracting visitors from wider Northumberland, the Borders, south Scotland and beyond.”

Advance Northumberland, the regeneration company established by Northumberland County Council, is responsible for delivering the project.