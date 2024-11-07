Plans have been submitted for 14 luxury lodges in the grounds of Charlton Hall in Northumberland.

The proposed development seeks to add to the range of accommodation offered on the 700-acre estate by The Doxford Group.

Its portfolio already includes 33-bedroom hotel, The Tempus, and award-winning wedding venues Charlton Hall and Doxford Barns.

The seven sets of twin lodges are proposed along the eastern edge of a pond north of Charlton Hall.

A report with the application by Richard Shell, director of The Doxford Group, states: ‘The cabins themselves are being introduced to support both the wedding venue attraction and capacity to promote the visitor experience utilising the existing facilities of the surrounding venues.’

The lodges are proposed to be elevated on stilts to protect the landscape and against possible flooding.

The cabins are designed as contemporary timber frame agricultural farmsteads within the landscape as a nod to both the Northumberland vernacular and the success of the developments at Charlton Hall.

Individual cabins are oriented to offer controlled views over the lake whilst ensuring sufficient screening between lodges.

The woodland natural setting and topography form screening between the site and the heritage asset of Charlton Hall to the south .

To assist with build-ability and afford-ability a phased delivery is proposed to limit interruptions to site and the existing venues.

Native trees are proposed to be planted between lodges and along the southern boundary to further increase screening.

All waste and servicing will operate as existing for both The Tempus and Charlton Hall.

It is envisaged that parking for the proposed lodges will be provided to the rear of The Tempus.