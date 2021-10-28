Four bungalows and 12 houses are planned in phase two of the Village Meadows scheme, off South Road, in Lowick.

Berwick-based GM Craig Building Contractors, which built the eight homes comprising the first phase of the development, is behind the latest plans.

Director Neil Craig said: “With phase one selling so well we have really developed this phase two with the buyer in mind and all the feedback we got from phase 1.

The Lowick site.

“There is nothing else like what we are offering in the area and we are all really looking forward to offering these properties to the market.”

The development is based around four house types, developed in response to their orientation, market feedback and the prevailing shift in demand caused by the pandemic, states a planning report on the applicant’s behalf.

It explains: ‘Careful consideration has been given to the requirement of single storey in living for owners in the future, or for the care of relatives with a generous en-suite bedroom possible on the ground floor.

‘Buyers will have the option of implementing the bedroom upon purchase or using the room as an additional reception room. In the case of the latter the proximity of services will allow for an easy change into an en-suite bedroom if future needs require, making these homes exceptionally flexible and easy to adapt.

Housing is planned on the former grazing field in Lowick.

‘The house types have been developed to suit first time buyers and families who are now seeking high quality rural homes in addition to downsizers/empty nesters who have typically purchased in the area.

‘The mix of housing types, and shift in buyer demographic will create a vibrant and varied community for phase two of Village Meadows which will provide plentiful socio-economic benefits for the village.’

The site would be accessed off a recently created access road serving phase one of the development.

In September, detailed plans for 20 new homes on land east of Lambton Avenue and Kyloe View were submitted. The site already has outline planning permission.

The applicants, executors of Conor Colgan estate, have lodged a reserved matters application outlining proposals for the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.