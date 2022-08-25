Plans on the way to provide Craster with mobile phone signal
A mobile phone signal could soon be on its way to a popular seaside village.
Craster is one of the few remaining mobile phone ‘not-spots’ in the UK, much to the frustration of its residents and many tourists.
However, plans are being prepared for a mobile phone mast in the quarry car park.
The scheme is being worked up by Railsite with the support of Craster Parish Council and Northumberland County Council.
Railsite would provide the mast and hold discussions with the main mobile phone network providers.
Cllr Wendy Pattinson, the local county councillor, said: “This has been something I have campaigned for since I was elected in 2017 and it would mean so much to the people in and around Craster and the hundreds of tourists who visit the area to be able to have the benefit of a mobile phone signal.”
Craster resident Marion Gallon said the lack of a mobile signal had left many ‘feeling like second class citizens’.
She said: “I think my feeling is one of relief. Yes, it will enable the emergency services to be contacted in case of accidents outside but recent advances in technology have meant that having a mobile signal does a lot more than enable a person to make a phone call when out of the house.
"It leaves those of us without a signal feeling like second class citizens.
“Before we had Wifi calling, I remember driving out of the village as I had to verify a transaction via text!”
She added: "Smart meters usually rely on a mobile signal. Storm Arwen left those without landlines incommunicado and relatives frantic with worry as they were unable to contact loved ones. Proposed changes by BT would have a similar effect in the event of a power cut.”
Funding is available as part of the Borderlands Deal and it is hoped the project could be delivered later this year
A planning application is expected to be submitted soon.
The mast would be expected to take up two or three parking spaces in the corner of the council-owned section of the car park.
It would be around 20m-22m in height. It would provide coverage over a 2km-2.5km radius.